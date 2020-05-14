Paper Mario: The Origami King announced for Nintendo Switch

Join Mario and his new partner Olivia as they attempt to free Peach's castle

Nintendo announced today a new Paper Mario game titled Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch and will launch on July 17.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will follow Mario and his new partner Olivia, as they battle Folded soldiers as they attempt to free Princess Peach’s castle from King Olly.

“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

A new paper-crafted Mario adventure unfolds on Nintendo Switch! The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and his new partner, Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in this comedy-filled adventure, only on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Mario and Luigi receive an invitation from Princess Peach to attend an origami festival and excitedly hurry to Toad Town…but something’s amiss. After investigating the eerily empty town, the duo finds a fearsome (and folded) Princess Peach—she’s been turned into origami by King Olly, ruler of the Origami Kingdom! With five giant streamers under his control, King Olly binds Princess Peach’s Castle and transports it to a distant mountain as part of his plan to re-fold the world. On his journey to liberate Peach’s Castle and repair the ravaged paper landscape, Mario meets Olivia, King Olly’s sister, and the two join forces to put a stop to Olly’s origami onslaught. Even Bowser falls victim to Olly’s plot when his minions are turned into origami Folded Soldiers and betray their Koopa king, forcing him to ally with Mario and Olivia! Battle the Folded Soldiers in ring-based battles that challenge you to strategically line up enemies to maximize damage! Out of battle, Mario can use the arm-extending 1,000-Fold Arms ability in specific spots to interact with the landscape to pull, peel, hit, and more! Join Mario, Olivia, and their companions on a journey of laughter and emotion, thrills, and a whole lot of folding.

Check out below the trailer:

and the 360 Degree Battle Gameplay clip: