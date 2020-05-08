Codemasters Reveals DIRT 5 For Current And Next Gen Hardware

Codemasters has now announced a new iteration to the DIRT series simply called DIRT 5. The game is coming out later this year.



The most interesting thing about DIRT 5 is the fact that it’s the first in the series to be released for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The game is also coming out for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia too.



The game isn’t just focused on rally driving because there are lots of other things you can do in the game. Not to mention you can visit many real life locations from all around the world.



There’s still no release date for the game, but it will be launching in October 2020. To know more about DIRT 5, you can read the press release info posted down below.



“DIRT 5’s global journey takes in some of the most thrilling, exotic, and picturesque settings such as New York City and Rio de Janeiro alongside challenging events in remote areas of Greece and China. Players will experience the thrill of in-your-face extreme racing in a variety of vehicle classes from buggies, unlimited trucks, and rock bouncers to traditional and modern rally cars.

The expansive narrative-driven Career is bigger in every way with event types and challenges across some of the toughest terrain. Before hitting the track, get creative using the livery editor, with more customisation options than any previous DIRT game. DIRT 5 features a non-linear progression path, so players can choose more of the events they want.

DIRT 5 heralds the return of split-screen for up to four players. The full list of game modes will be announced shortly, including a new game mode focused on creativity and designed for social couch play with friends or global online battles against the best racers in the DIRT universe.

DIRT 5 also boasts a roster of voice talent led by the iconic Nolan North and Troy Baker. Together, and in their unique style, the dynamic duo guide and mentor players through the Career mode and feature in the DIRT in-game podcast series, including the voice talents of other celebrities from the worlds of racing and gaming.”