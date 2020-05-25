Borderlands: Legendary Collection, BioShock: The Collection and XCOM 2 Physical Versions Require a Lot of Space

It’s no secret that Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a lot of internal storage or certain games require a massive download, even with the physical version, which is unsurprisingly the case with these three games from 2K Games.

According to 2K Games official store, the physical version of Borderlands: Legendary Collection requires at least 42 GB of storage and doesn’t even include Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary. In fact, the actual listing says the cartridge is just Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, with the remaining 42 GB being the size of both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

BioShock: The Collection is a little lighter, requiring just 31 GB of storage, though reports indicate the cartridge only contains the opening acts of BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock: Infinite.

Thankfully, XCOM 2 comes in at a more manageable 24 GB of storage. No word on where things are broken up, though it will likely be more minor, such as just the DLC and/or expansion.

Not only is this unfortunate news for some, as this could potentially vastly decrease your total storage, several players noted continued frustration at this ruining the main value of physical copies, still having the game if servers were to go down. It has been a growing concern with digital copies and a point of frustration as physical copies continue to move more towards simply collectibles.

Another unfortunate, though not really surprising, downside to this news is implying an even larger download required for digital owners. Supposedly Borderlands: Legendary Collection and XCOM 2 both use 8 GB cartridges, suggesting they’ll take up 50 GB and 32 GB respectively. BioShock: The Collection is a bit higher with a 16 GB cartridge, potentially making it a 58 GB download. Given this could, very realistically, eat up half or potentially more of your storage, it will likely be a large factor in whether someone picks them up or not.