Monster Hunter Rise version 1.1.12 update now live

Several bug fixes for both base and player

Capcom released today’s version 1.1.2 update for the critically-acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise that features several bug fixes to further improve the game.

Monster Hunter Rise version 1.1.2 update will fix several of the annoying bugs that plagued the game such as controls not responding when receiving and accepting a join request, and more.

Here are the patch notes for Monster Hunter Rise version 1.1.2 update :

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous



Base / Facility Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when you sit down on a bench in the village and use the “Call Cohoot” gesture and perform certain actions. Fixed a bug causing menu options to be inaccessible when you enter the Gathering Hub with your Cohoot on your arm and sit down on a bench and open the Gestures menu.

Player Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding under certain circumstances when you receive a Join Request while riding a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot. Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when receiving and accepting a Join Request while climbing a wall at the Training Area on the back of a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot. Fixed a bug causing save data to be corrupted when you try to continue the game from the Title Menu after quitting the game while having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set equipped to the Action Bar or the radial menu. You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question. Fixed a bug causing controls to stop responding when performing certain actions after using an updraft (upwelling wind) at the Lava Caverns. Fixed a bug causing an error when changing Switch Skills at the item box using certain game data.

Miscellaneous Fixed a bug preventing the software keyboard from being displayed when you try to change the minimum HR when searching for an online Lobby. Other bug fixes.



Monster Hunter Rise is available now for Switch.