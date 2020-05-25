This Week’s New Releases 5/24 – 5/30; Borderlands, BioShock, Minecraft Dungeons and More

While Memorial day is typically a time spent with family, recent events have made that rather difficult, yet there are a surprising number of interesting games releasing.

The most notable being the BioShock and Borderlands on Switch. Both titles are, in their own ways, extremely good games that offer untold value, even if you just play through the story. It will be interesting to see how these titles fare on Switch, but it will be exciting to see.

PC players have The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor to look forward to. With this adventure being related to the ever popular Skyrim, it will be exciting to see what dragons and other elements from the iconic adventure makes it way into this vast and exciting world.

PlayStation 4 and Vita players have Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen to look forward to. Our review highlighted the story and other elements, making it a solid choice, especially since it will probably be the last high profile Vita title.

Finally, everyone can enjoy Minecraft Dungeons. This quirky adventure takes what players enjoy about Minecraft and apply it to a dungeon brawler. How good it does will vary but it will, if nothing else, be a great way to introduce players to the genre.

And if you want something else, such as Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath or Xenoblade Chronicles, you can find the full list below:

Monday 5/25

Murk (PC)

Elasto Mania (PC)

Way To Yaatra (PC)

Tuesday 5/26

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen (PS4/Vita)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (PS4/Switch/PC/Stadia/XBO)

Rune Lord (PS4)

Dimension Of Dreams (PC)

Quantum League (PC)

The Lost Labyrinth (PC)

Wednesday 5/27

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC)

MonsterTerritory (PC)

Thursday 5/28

Umihara Kawase Fresh! (PC)

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PC)

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (PC)

Shantae And The Seven Sirens (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Friday 5/29