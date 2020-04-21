Yakuza: Kiwami coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass now to play both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza: Kiwami on Xbox One

Microsoft announced today that starting on April 22, Sega’s critically acclaimed and previously PlayStation-exclusive, Yakuza: Kiwami, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza: Kiwami is a remake of the first Yakuza game that debuted on PlayStation 4 in August 2017, followed by the Steam version in February 2019.

Those who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for the console, a subscription fee is at $9.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC costs $4.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available as well for both console and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for $44.99 quarterly or $14.99 a month.

Find below the overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

“Kiwami” means extreme. 1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. 2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes. With enhanced gameplay, an expanded cinematic story, the return of the battle styles from Yakuza 0, more nightlife spots, and re-recorded audio by the series cast, Yakuza: Kiwami is the ultimate and most “extreme” version of the original vision of the series, now optimized for PC with 4K resolutions, uncapped frame rates, customizable controls, and ultra-widescreen support.

Please note that in addition to Yakuza: Kiwami, Yakuza 0 is also available on Xbox Game Pass as well for Xbox One.