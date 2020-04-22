A New Free Update Comes To Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo has now announced that a free new update has been released for Super Mario Maker 2.



This new Super Mario Maker 2 update is free and coming out for owners of the on game on April 22nd, 2020.



This new update is great because it will allow users to create their own Super Mario Worlds much like the older games in the series.



This is the final update for the game so you will want to download it to have lots of fun. For more info, check out the full press release details posted down below.

“In World Maker mode, multiple courses created by a user can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. The look of the world map can also be customised. Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared* with others.

In addition to World Maker, guess who else is making an appearance in Super Mario Maker 2? The Koopalings! All seven of these troublemakers, each with his or her own movement pattern, can be added to user-created courses. Other enemies added to the game include the key-chasing Phanto and the wind-up Mechakoopas.

Additional power-ups and course parts are also coming to Super Mario Maker 2 as part of the free update. This includes the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their look from Super Mario Bros. 2 and allows them to pick up and throw items and enemies – just like in that classic game! With the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, Mario can swim through water with ease, and even run across its surface! Other power-ups added to the game are the Power Balloon first introduced in Super Mario World, the Super Acorn from New Super Mario Bros. U and the Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World. From the same game, there are also five variations for wearables like the Cannon Box and Propeller Box.