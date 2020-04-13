Rumor: WWE 2K21 Might Not Be Released This Year

WWE 2K21 is rumored not to be released this year thanks to the colossal failure that was the launch of WWE 2K20 late last year.



This rumor about WWE 2K21 comes from a former WWE video game writer called Justin Leeper. He wrote the Road to WrestleMania modes in past games.



Here is what he tweeted out: “I’m not a fan of bringing “bad news,” but it’s post-WrestleMania & I think fans deserve to know: I’ve heard on good authority that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled. However, another WWE branded game will enter the ring this year…“

Not to mention this rumor might be true since Covid-19 has pretty much ruined the entire world and has caused many movies and other video games to be delayed entirely.



It is interesting to note that another WWE video game might be released this year. It could be a spin-off title like WWE All Stars which was an arcade style wrestling game released in 2011.



2K Games itself has yet to make any announcements regarding WWE 2K21 at the moment. So take this news as a rumor for now.