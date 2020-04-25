Marvel’s Avengers Gets An ESRB Rating

It might be months until its release, but the ESRB has now given its full rating for Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers video game.



Marvel’s Avengers has been rated T for Teen. The content descriptors say the game contains “Language, Mild Blood and Violence”.



It has also been confirmed that the game has in-game purchases meaning there will be microtransactions of some sort.



The full rating summary has also been posted giving us a few more details about the game. You can see it posted down below.



“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the roles of the Avengers battling an evil corporation. From a third-person perspective, players engage in a variety of combat missions using each character’s weapons/abilities; characters use melee combat (e.g., punches, kicks, throws, smashes), pistols and machine guns, lasers, thrown projectiles (e.g., hammer, shield, rock) to defeat enemies. Combat can be frenetic, with frequent explosions, cries of pain, and gunfire. The word “sh*t” is heard in the game. “



Marvel’s Avengers will be released worldwide on September 4th, 2020. The game will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.