Trials of Mana day one update details revealed

Square Enix revealed today that when Trials of Mana releases on April 24, it will have a day one update that can be downloaded.

One of the new features in the day one update of Trials of Mana is the inclusion of the Dash method. More details will be after the jump:

Added the “Dash Method” option – This allows you to choose from one of the following three dash methods: Normal – Press the dash button to enter the dash state. To return to normal speed, either press the button again, stop moving, or enter battle. Continuous – Press the dash button to enter the dash state. Return to normal speed is only possible by pressing the button again. Otherwise, you will remain in the dash state even after you stop and move again, or after the end of a battle. Automatic – Automatically enters the dash state after one second of movement.

Minor bug fixes, etc.

(The PC version does not include this update in the base product. It will still need to download and apply the update after the base product has been installed.)

Trials of Mana will be available worldwide for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC via Steam on April 24. Check back with us sometime this week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.