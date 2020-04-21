Special Cyberpunk 2077 Custom Xbox One X Console Announced

Microsoft and CD PROJEKT RED have teamed up in order to present to us a very special Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console.



If you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 and don’t own an Xbox One X yet, this is the perfect console to get and it’s available in a special color.



If you don’t want a console, a special Xbox One controller based on the game is also available for you to get. The controller will be available as a standalone purchase.



More details about the new looking console can be seen in the press release info posted down below.



“Created in collaboration between designers from CD PROJEKT RED and Microsoft, the limited-edition, 1TB console encapsulates the urban decay and vibrant tech of Night City. Its design features glow-in-the-dark elements, custom decorative panels, LEDs, color-shift effects, and textures — all evoking numerous facets of Cyberpunk 2077’s dark future setting. The console comes with an Xbox wireless controller uniquely inspired by the character of Johnny Silverhand, featuring a half natural, half cyber-enhancement chrome design. Available as part of the bundle later this year, the controller can also be purchased separately right now at select retailers, including the Microsoft Store.



Bundled alongside the console and controller will be an Xbox One digital download code for Cyberpunk 2077 and other surprises that will be announced soon. Additional details regarding the bundle and controller are available on the dedicated website.”



Cyberpunk 2077 will be available worldwide on September 17th, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.