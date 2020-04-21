Stranded Deep Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One

Developer Beam Team Games officially announced its open world survival game Stranded Deep, is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Stranded Deep initially launched on Steam on Early Access in January 2015. Its console version was already planned to release October last year, but was delayed when its former publisher Telltale Games, closed its doors.

“This is our passion project and first console game finally coming to life. We’ve been working on this game for over five years now, a couple of guys out of Brisbane, Australia, that had jobs in other industries before, but we loved games and we wanted to build something we thought would be fun and people would like to play.”

You can learn more about the game through an overview via its Steam page below:

Test Your Survival Skills in this Open-World Adventure

In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive.

Build. Craft. Survive. Escape

Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific.

Live long enough, Stay Alive!

Key Features:

Survive – Health, Hunger, Thirst, and sunstroke. Manage and monitor these vitals through an interactive survival watch. Cure poisons, heal broken bones, and bandage bleeding to stay alive.

Craft Tools – Spears, Axes, Bows, Spearguns, and so much more can all be crafted through an interactive crafting menu or by the quick-craft selection wheel. Items in your inventory and on the ground around you can all be crafted into something useful.

Unlock Skills – Harvesting, Craftsmanship, Cooking, Physical, and Hunting can all be leveled up for maximum efficiency or to unlock different crafting combinations.

Build Structures – With dozens of tiers and building pieces to choose from; craft your very own home away from home. From a weak and flimsy palm frond shack to a solid clay brick house.

Build Vehicles – Customize your own raft with sails, canopies, storage, anchors, boat motors, and more. If sailings not for you—fly in style by constructing a gyrocopter!

Explore the Sea – Explore the procedurally generated world with no two islands the same. Dive for sunken shipwrecks, abandoned shelters from previous survivors, or search for rare sea creatures like whales.

Farm Resources – Build and manage your farm with water management and plant growth cycles.

Hunt Animals – Hunt, Fish, Trap, and Skin animals for food or kill to insert your dominance over the pacific islands.

Fight Bosses – If you’re looking for a challenge then take on one of the three bosses to obtain a wall trophy and a very important reward.

Unlock Achievements – Unlock achievements! Compare statistics with your friends from the in-game leaderboards for whose the best survivor.

Split-Screen Co-Op – Play split screen co-op.

And So Much More! – Customize your world through the map island editor. Play as Female or Male. Change your game difficulty. Play split-screen co-op, and so much more!