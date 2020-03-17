Trials of Mana demo launches this week

Square Enix announced today that a Trials of Mana demo will be launching for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam this week, March 18.

The Trials of Mana demo will allow players to play the beginning portion of the game, from when the hero meets the party members they choose to adventure with, up to the point where the first boss is. One cool thing about the demo is that the save data can be carried over to the full when it launches in April.

Additionally, Square Enix also released the “Final” trailer for the game:

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo’s listing:

Trials of Mana” is the 3D remake of the hit Japanese classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.



Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with quality graphics, an upgraded battle system, character voices, a remastered sound track, extra conversation interludes, and more!



The overlapping story of interwoven destinies changes depending on who you choose as your main character and companions!

This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Will these young adventurers be able to use the power of mana to save the world from the brink of destruction?

Trials of Mana will be available for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24, 2020.