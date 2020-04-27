This Week’s New Releases 4/26 – 5/2; Streets of Rage 4, Sakura Wars and More

While most people are probably working on their backlog or enjoying Animal Crossing or Final Fantasy, this week adds a few notable titles. These include Sakura Wars return, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on other platforms and Streets of Rage 4.

For those newer gamers you might not recall Sakura Wars but it was an interesting mech game back in Sega’s heyday. Seeing it return, with art from Bleach Mangaka Tite Kubo, is a delight and should be interesting to see.

Joining it is the iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 story on other platforms. It faired fairly well on PS4, so it should be a delight on other platforms.

Finally, Streets of Rage 4 brings another Sega classic to the modern days. It will be interesting to see how this one goes but it should, by all accounts, be an absolute delight.

And for anyone looking for more, you can find the full list below:

Monday 4/27

Mosquitoes and Zombies (PC)

AdaptaTank (PC)

Knock Harder (PC)

Tuesday 4/28

Gears Tactics (PC)

Sakura Wars (PS4)

Daymare: 1998 (PS4/XBO)

Moving Out (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

The Inner Friend (PS4/XBO)

Ghost Sweeper (XBO)

Mahou Arms (PC)

Wednesday 4/29

Active Neurons (PS4/Vita/XBO)

Shank n’ Bake (PC)

Gun Crazy (XBO)

Dread Nautical (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Thursday 4/30

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign (PC/XBO)

Streets of Rage 4 (PS4/Switch/XBO/PC)

Book of Demons (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle (Switch)

Friday 5/1