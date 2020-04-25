Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age gets a new update for PS4 and PC

Exclusive features from Xbox One and Switch versions are finally coming to PS4 and PC

Years following the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PS4 and PC, Square Enix released today a new update that features content in the Xbox One and Switch versions of the game.

Upon downloading the new patch, gamers who have the PS4 or Switch version will have access to the much-awaited Job reset function and additional Gambit sets.

Here are the patch notes for each version:

Version 1.08 (PlayStation 4)

Job reset function has been added.

Gambit system has been expanded to three sets.

“OST” has been added under the config menu “Music.”

Version 1.0.40 (PC)

Job reset function has been added.

Gambit system has been expanded to three sets.

[Removed 3rd-party DRM “Denuvo Anti-Tamper.”]

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.