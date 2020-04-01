The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV coming to PS4 this Fall in North America

NIS America is pleased to announce today that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV for PlayStation 4 will be coming to North America and Europe this Fall, followed by Switch and PC version in 2021.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is the final-entry in the Trails of Cold Steel series. Fans looking forward will have several SKUs to choose from:

The Frontline Edition that details for $59.99 and will include a copy of the game, “The Black Records” art book, “Echoes of Erebonia” soundtrack CD, and a reversible box art. For the Switch version, it will include a digital soundtrack download.

2. For the Limited Edition that retails for $99.99, it will include a copy of the game, collector’s box, a Twilight Resonance one-disc soundtrack, the Complete Black Records hardcover art book, the Ashen Awakener steelbook, the Daybreak cloth poster, and seven art cards.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:

The Erebonian Empire is on the brink of all out war! Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves against the full force of the Empire in an attempt to stop its path of total domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII’s instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction.



Key Features



– The Ultimate Class Reunion – Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell’s Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl.

– Battle Most Refined – New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle.

– Pursuits of the War Weary – In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, fishing and puzzle games! And introducing new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster.

Find below the announcement trailer: