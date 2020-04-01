A new Dead or Alive 6 update patch is available now on PS4

Team Ninja has now released a new update for Dead or Alive 6. This is for the PS4 version of the game.



The new update is version 1.21a and it will be the second to last patch released for Dead or Alive 6. Team Ninja notes the next update could be the last one ever released.



If you want to read the full patch notes, you can read them below as posted on the official website.



– The hair color change system underwent a large-scale revision: hair color change can be now unlocked on permanent basis for any hairstyle that features it, and includes all available colors.

(E.g., if you purchase Hair Color Change for Marie Rose’s “Long” hairstyle, you will unlock all 16 hair colors for this hairstyle.)

– All Premium Tickets that were used to purchase hair colors prior to this update have been refunded.

(E.g., if you have used 5 Tickets to purchase hair colors on v1.20 and v1.21, you will receive 5 Premium Tickets when you apply the v1.21a update.)

– As a result of the large-scale revision of the hair color change system, all hair color settings have been reset to default.

– The number of Premium Tickets that can be purchased has been limited to the maximum number of items that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

– Added the information display that shows the number of remaining available costumes and hair colors that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

– Added the information display that shows the maximum number of Premium Tickets required to unlock all available costumes and hair colors.

Dead or Alive 6 is available now for the PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms.