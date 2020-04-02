MLB The Show 20 1.06 Update Patch Notes Revealed

SIE San Diego has now released the latest update to its popular baseball game MLB The Show 20 available now on PS4.

The new patch for MLB The Show 20 is version number 1.06. No new content is added as today’s patch is to address the many bugs that the game has been experiencing.



SIE San Diego posted the patch notes over on the official website for the game. You can check out the full details posted down below.

In-Game:

Fixed a rare occurrence where deep hit balls could bounce under and through the OF wall, resulting in a ground rule double. We also fixed one occurrence where the ball could pass through the HR wall on the fly.

Fixed a specific situation where the baserunner would go into base standing, when he needed to be urgently sliding.

Slightly expanded the radius that a defender can successfully tag out a baserunner when they collide in the base path during rundowns or instances when the defender is going into a throw animation, while the baserunner is passing through him.

Increased the ability of the pitcher to successfully tag out runners at home plate, when the pitcher has to cover home plate following a wild pitch or passed ball.

Lead Runner Window will no longer display if the fielder or runner settings are set to “Auto”.

UI:

Added the “R2 to Steal” prompt to RTTS Classic Baserunning.

Fixed an issue where a few Legends had the incorrect head, after loading up a year-to-year save from MLB The Show 19.

Fixed an issue in Options Explorer, where the pitch result/feedback OSD was not displaying (showing whether it was good, early, or late timing).

Various other minor UI corrections.

Misc: