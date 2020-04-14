The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope reveal trailer released

The second entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology out this Summer

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games released today the reveal trailer for the highly-anticipated The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

Little Hope will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Summer. Little Hope is the second entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology that features an all-new and disturbing story for fans of Man of Medan.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

In Little Hope, abandoned and all alone, four college students and their professor are trapped by a mysterious fog in the isolated eponym town. They search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s occult-steeped past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these relentlessly-pursuing dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell! Players can take the role of each of the five protagonists of this brand-new cast, one of them being represented by Will Poulter. Like the first game, Man of Medan, Little Hope is designed to be replayable with multiple storylines, paths and endings. Each decision will matter and can have repercussions on who survives or meets their demise! The Curator, the omniscient figure voiced by Pip Torrens which overarches the series, will be back to witness the progress of players, giving them an occasional “hint” if they wish so. The Shared Story mode and the Movie Night mode, allowing multiple players to share their story online or offline, will also return as game modes, alongside the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator’s Cut. The latter will be available earlier as a pre-order bonus.

Check out the Little Hope reveal trailer below:





