Sakura Wars launches April 28 for PS4 in North America

Sega is pleased to announce today that Sakura Wars, also known as New Sakura Wars in Japan, will launch for PS4 on April 28 in North America and Europe.

According to Sega, Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice-overs with English, German, French and Spanish subtitles. When it launches in roughly two months, the game will be getting a physical launch edition where it will include a copy of the game, reversible cover art, and a sticker set of the main characters.

Here’s an overview of Sakura Wars for PS4, via Sega: