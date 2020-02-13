Sakura Wars launches April 28 for PS4 in North America

Sega is pleased to announce today that Sakura Wars, also known as New Sakura Wars in Japan, will launch for PS4 on April 28 in North America and Europe.
According to Sega, Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice-overs with English, German, French and Spanish subtitles. When it launches in roughly two months, the game will be getting a physical launch edition where it will include a copy of the game, reversible cover art, and a sticker set of the main characters.
Here’s an overview of Sakura Wars for PS4, via Sega:
One of Sega’s greatest IPs in Japan, Sakura Wars debuted on the Sega Saturn in 1996 and grew into a successful franchise encompassing sequels, spin-offs, anime, manga, and even stage shows. Some of the best creative minds in the anime and Japanese RPG industries have now joined their talents with Sega to bring Sakura Wars to a new generation, and a new audience in the west.
For this reboot, Sega brought back many of the original creators and received major contributions in character design from such luminaries as Tite Kubo, Yukiko Horiguchi, BUNBUN, Fumikane Shimada, Ken Sugimori, Noizi Ito, Shigenori Soejima, and more for a truly spectacular production.
The Imperial Combat Revue takes the stage as Tokyo’s defense force against a demon threat in this extravagant adventure. Soldiers in wartime, but theater performers in peacetime, the Revue’s Flower Division is not living up to their legacy and is at risk of being shut down. As newly appointed captain Seijuro Kamiyama, it’s up to you to turn the team around.
During your adventure, you’ll interact with a colorful cast of characters via the dynamic LIPS dialogue system (a trademark of the series), where what you say and how you say it makes an impact both on and off the battlefield. This flows into the high-energy combat system, featuring giant steam-powered mechs called “spiricle armor” that can only be piloted by those with strong spiritual power. All of this is presented in the style of an exciting anime production, complete with gorgeous animated sequences and dramatic character arcs that will leave you eager for what happens next!
Sakura Wars takes center stage on the PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2020, with more information about the PlayStation digital release soon! For more information, watch the latest trailer and visit the official website.
Key Features
– Dramatic Character Interplay – Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield.
– Exciting Combat Payoffs – Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha.
– Brilliant Anime Production – Gorgeous animated sequences, a lush soundtrack, and characters designed by anime and Japanese RPG luminaries will transport you into a vibrant 1940s steampunk Tokyo.