One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Gets Its First DLC

Bandai Namco has now announced when you can play as a new character in the recently released One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows video game.



This first DLC character you can play as in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is Suiryu. He will be playable as DLC on April 9th, 2020.



Aside from this DLC, a new free update is available to all players that includes the Super Fight tournament arena stage.



For more information about the aforementioned DLC, you can read the official press release details posted down below.

“Suiryu, a five-time champion of the Super Fight and a user of the Void Fist, joins the playable character roster in ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS on April 9th! Suiryu is a young man who has immense strength, speed, reflexes and durability. During the Super Fight Tournament, Suiryu defeated two A-class heroes and displayed the strength and fighting abilities likened to an S-class Hero. Suiryu’s Void Fist focuses on maximizing damage output and keeping a consistent flow of damage, making him a formidable opponent!

Suiryu’s Character Pack also includes new customization items, special moves and missions. The four Character Packs can be purchased through the Season Pass or individually. As part of a free update, fans will also be able to fight in a new stage: the Super Fight tournament arena.”

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.