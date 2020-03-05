One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Review

For many, anime/manga games are a gateway to that world. Either by living out the adventure of being a part of the world in your own unique way, they each offer different advantages and challenges to overcome. In the case of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, you play as a new hero just trying to make their way through the daily struggles of this crazy world. With elements from the series, a wide number of arcs covered and the content fans love, is it a one-punch knockout or does it fail to land a hit?

In One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, you play as a player-created character that is working to be a hero in this crazy world. It starts off extremely slow, with tutorials that hold your hand to the point where you’d think it’s their first game. After that, everything is presented in a rather simple way. You can move around the city, interact with characters and complete quests to progress in your quest to be a hero.

Depending on how invested you are in the inner workings of the series, you’ll either love or hate the experience. There isn’t enough for a newcomer to be invested, outside of seeing the instant charm of the lackadaisical moves that give both Saitama and One Punch Man in general have. Everything is presented in a way where it feels less like you’re living the series and more trying to make your way in the world. The different take is refreshing and a nice twist on the traditional inspired stories, which ultimately puts a lot more focus on gameplay.

For all the tutorials, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is oddly straightforward. There are a light and heavy attack, you can jump, block, dodge, perform preset combos and use super moves. There are some deeper mechanics, such as perfect dodging and you can sometimes reset combos to create far more impressive strings but this only goes so far. Most fights are more about exchanging blows and blocking just enough to come out alive.

Instead of building a complicated fighting system or impressive overworld, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows settles for gimmicks and novelty, which honesty goes far. Part of the fun of games like this is adding mechanics that might not matter but match the source. Take Mumen Rider, one of the first heroes you meet. There are certain moves that or situations where he uses the bike when he arrives you see him lock his bike and it’s clear they had fun with him. The same is honestly true for most characters. They add charm where the mechanics fall short, ultimately resulting in a hollow experience that will likely deliver what fans enjoy.

Between these characters, you also have events or situations you need to plan out. As noted above, additional heroes arrive to help, so you need to survive long enough for them to help. It’s silly, there is a time indicator with them rushing on the side and based on your actions they might arrive sooner or later. Other times you need to plan for events. Perhaps a health kit will arrive via drone or maybe asteroids land dealing significant damage to both you and your enemies. It makes things fun and gives One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows something to stand out.

All this being said, most of your enjoyment will hinge on how much you care. Without the connection to the characters or settings, it’s a fairly bland game that runs okay and has silly mechanics for the sake of it. Odds are the mission structure, relatively low difficulty or unengaging combat will turn you off, giving it a more divisive experience.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Verdict

The best way to describe One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a game designed for a certain type of fan. Those looking for a more complicated gameplay experience or to live the story will likely be disappointed, whereas anyone looking for something set in that world will probably have fun. Toss in a wide variety of wacky characters and it has enough to look forward to. Some might not enjoy the basic elements or get tired of the relatively low difficulty but for those looking to just live in the world, you’ll likely be at home.

[Editor’s Note: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was reviewed on the PS4 platform. The game was provided to us by the publisher for review purposes.]