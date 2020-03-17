MLB The Show 20 1.03 Update Patch Pitches Out

SIE San Diego Studio has now released MLB The Show 20 on PS4 today. The game already has a day one patch that you have to download.



Today’s MLB The Show 20 patch is version number 1.03. It’s not a huge update, but it’s mandatory to download if you want to continue playing the game’s online features.



The full patch notes were revealed via the game’s official website. You can read about the full details posted down below.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue in Diamond Dynasty that would prevent putting starting pitchers into the game after using all relievers.

Removed the Guess Pitch option from Diamond Dynasty.

Fixed an issue where the HOME RUN display was sticking on screen.

Fixed an issue where an online opponent’s nameplate would cover the baserunning display.

Adjusted CPU pick off rates in training modes.

Under Armor Rival (eyewear) will not show when equipped.

Miscellaneous: