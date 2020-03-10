MLB The Show 20 Trophy List Revealed

Before the release of MLB The Show 20 later this month, you can check out the full trophy list that you can attain.
The full trophy list for MLB The Show 20 was kindly revealed by TrueTrophies. There are 26 trophies in total that you can attain.
The full game will be released on March 17th, 2020. The title is a PS4 exclusive. You can see the full trophy list posted down below.
- King Of The Diamond!Earn all of The Show™ 20 Trophies.
- Solid Gold!Equip your entire Diamond Dynasty team with Gold tier player cards or better. (Set 25 player roster in My Squad.)
- Gold CollectorCollect any 30 Gold tier player cards. (Complete this trophy within Diamond Dynasty “Collect” menu, inside the “Collections” tile.)
- Show Them Who’s BossWin a Final Showdown in Diamond Dynasty.
- Silver But It Feels Like GoldReach Silver level 1 in your Universal Profile.
- Baseball PassportCollect all 30 Major League Baseball Stadium cards. (Complete this trophy within Diamond Dynasty “Collect” menu, inside the “Collections” tile.)
- Down But Not OutTie the score after being down by 3 runs in a game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
- It’s So Pretty!Collect any Diamond level player card. (Complete this trophy within Diamond Dynasty “Collect” menu, inside the “Collections” tile.)
- One Run For Each OneScore a run or more in each inning of a full 9-inning game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, RTTS, or by switching teams.)
- Winning!Accumulate 10,000 points or more in one session of any single week of Challenge of the Week.
- The Road Is A Long Journey…Complete a full regular season in March to October.
- Vanquished!Conquer any conquest map to 100% completion (Not including the “Starter Map.”)
- This Day In Baseball HistoryComplete any Diamond Dynasty Moment. (Not including the “tutorial” or a “Showdown.”)
- Halfway There!Reach level 50 in your Universal Profile.
- They’re All Mine!Collect any 10 equipment items. (Complete this trophy within Diamond Dynasty “Collect” menu, inside the “Collections” tile.)
- That Felt Good!Hit with “Perfect Hit” contact for a home run.
- Moonshot!Hit a 400+ ft home run.
- See Ya!Strike out a batter with three pitches. (This trophy is not awarded if quick counts are on, if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
- Slam It!Equip any new bat slam animation onto your Road to the Show or Diamond Dynasty character.
- The Show Showdown!Participate in a Diamond Dynasty Showdown.
- That Looks NiceEquip a nameplate and icon onto your Universal Profile.
- Not On My WatchThrow a “Perfect Throw” to home for an out from the outfield. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
- Show Me the Way to Go HomeHave the same player collect two RBI’s before scoring a run within a game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
- Got’em Coach!Throw out a runner attempting to steal by hitting the “Perfect Throw.” (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
- And So It Begins…Reach level 10 in your Universal Profile.
- Blast From The Past!Collect any Silver tier Legend or Flashback card. (Complete this trophy within Diamond Dynasty “Collect” menu, inside the “Collections” tile.)