Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly in Development

According to recent rumors, it seems like Capcom is developing yet another remake of a classic title. A recent report from the Video Games Chronicle website states that a remake for The highly famous and beloved title Resident Evil 4, is currently in development at studio M-Two and is aiming for a 2022 release. This is not surprising as Capcom is finding success with the recent remakes they’ve produced. However, the original director of the game Shinji Mikami, unfortunately, won’t be working on this remake as he was approached to direct it, but he apparently turned the offer down. This is mostly due to his wish to focus solely on the upcoming game, Ghostwire Tokyo.

Video Games Chronicle is a site that has been quite accurate on game leaks and other related information, so it’s safe to say this is legit information. A lot of fans have debated on which Resident Evil game would be remade next as Capcom seemed keen on the idea. While most wanted a Resident Evil: Code Veronica X remake, it seems Capcom instead chose the next game chronologically in the series.

A lot of fans also are quite upset about this decision and argue that Resident Evil 4 is perfectly ok as it is without a remake. These new rumors also coincide with recent news of a Resident Evil 8 game reportedly in development as well, and the game seem like even more of a departure from the series similar to its predecessor Resident Evil 7. For now, all we can do is wait for an announcement or statement from Capcom validating this report.