Phantasy Star Online now available for Xbox One

SEGA announced today that Phantasy Star Online 2 has left open beta and is now officially available for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store in North America. Gamers who have played the open-beta in the previous weeks will have their progress carried over.
Phantasy Star Online 2 is a free-to-play action RPG that first debuted in Japan almost a decade ago. Fans who are delving into the game can play the game for free, while there’s a two paid version containing items that are available as well:
Ragol Edition ($29.99) – Microsoft Store
- Phantasy Star Online 2 base game
- Ragol Memory (×10)
- Premium Set (30 Days)
- AC Scratch Ticket (x12)
- Mission Pass Gold Ticket
Sonic Collaboration Edition ($59.99) – Microsoft Store
- Phantasy Star Online 2 base game
- Sonic Suit M
- Sonic Suit F
- Sonic Hair 1
- Sonic Hair 2
- Emotes 602: Sonic/Tails
- Sonic Knuckles
- Sonic Mask
- Ragol Memory (x5)
- Inventory Expansion (10) (x5)
- Premium Set (30 Days)
- Mission Pass Gold Ticket
- Salon Free Pass
- Character Storage Expansion (50) (x5)
- EXP Earned +150% (x15)
- Triboost +125% (x10)
- Grinder (x500)
- AC Scratch Ticket (x12)
- Great Enhancement Aid +50% (x99)
Additionally, Sega also announced that the PC version of the game will launch exclusively via the Microsoft Store sometime in late May with cross-over.
“Phantasy Star Online 2 changed the history of online action RPGs; the sci-fi story, characters, and gameplay has resonated with gamers worldwide and now we’re excited to bring North American players this special game—for free,” said Phantasy Star Online 2 Team North America head of marketing Fred White in a press release. “Our player community is the heart and soul of the game and we couldn’t have done it without their ongoing support and passion. Now that it is officially launched on Xbox One, we look forward to kicking off a fun-filled future of events, collaborations and expansions in the years to come!”
In celebration of the game’s official launch, Sega is hosting the following in-game contents:
- Every day between April 15 to 23, ARKS Operatives will receive a special log-in bonus when they report for duty! The Half Scape Doll is able to sacrifice itself to revive players automatically if they become incapacitated on the battlefield – a real boost when fighting the Falspawn.
- ARKS who join an Alliance with at least four members before April 28 will receive a SG20 Ticket (x1). And members of Alliances that have earned at least 5,000 Alliance Points before April 28 will receive the collectible emote #269: Impromptu Tea Party!
- Two new Urgent Quests: “The Cunning Black Winged Vanguard” & “The False Champion: Luther the Fallen” begin this week.
- Phantasy Star Online 2 Diva, Quna, returns for live concerts on Saturdays and Sundays!
- The Cherry Blossom season is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 with a new look to the renowned Franca’s Cafe! Certain ARKS Ship lobbies will also change their appearances periodically.
- Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the first games to be included in Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program! All Phantasy Star Online 2 players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will receive extra special goodies after their first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month, such as bonus Half Scape Dolls and more.
- The ever-expanding catalog of outfits and accessories to collect and mix-and-match continues to grow with the introduction of the Heroic Wanderer AC Scratch Ticket.