Phantasy Star Online now available for Xbox One

SEGA announced today that Phantasy Star Online 2 has left open beta and is now officially available for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store in North America. Gamers who have played the open-beta in the previous weeks will have their progress carried over.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a free-to-play action RPG that first debuted in Japan almost a decade ago. Fans who are delving into the game can play the game for free, while there’s a two paid version containing items that are available as well:

Ragol Edition ($29.99) – Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 base game

Ragol Memory (×10)

Premium Set (30 Days)

AC Scratch Ticket (x12)

Mission Pass Gold Ticket

Sonic Collaboration Edition ($59.99) – Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 base game

Sonic Suit M

Sonic Suit F

Sonic Hair 1

Sonic Hair 2

Emotes 602: Sonic/Tails

Sonic Knuckles

Sonic Mask

Ragol Memory (x5)

Inventory Expansion (10) (x5)

Premium Set (30 Days)

Mission Pass Gold Ticket

Salon Free Pass

Character Storage Expansion (50) (x5)

EXP Earned +150% (x15)

Triboost +125% (x10)

Grinder (x500)

AC Scratch Ticket (x12)

Great Enhancement Aid +50% (x99)

Additionally, Sega also announced that the PC version of the game will launch exclusively via the Microsoft Store sometime in late May with cross-over.

“Phantasy Star Online 2 changed the history of online action RPGs; the sci-fi story, characters, and gameplay has resonated with gamers worldwide and now we’re excited to bring North American players this special game—for free,” said Phantasy Star Online 2 Team North America head of marketing Fred White in a press release. “Our player community is the heart and soul of the game and we couldn’t have done it without their ongoing support and passion. Now that it is officially launched on Xbox One, we look forward to kicking off a fun-filled future of events, collaborations and expansions in the years to come!”

In celebration of the game’s official launch, Sega is hosting the following in-game contents: