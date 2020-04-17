Star Wars Episode 1: Racer Gets A Release Date On PS4 And Switch

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer was a classic when it released for the N64 and PC over twenty years ago. Now it is being re-released for modern consoles.



As announced on StarWars.com, this re-released version of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer will be released worldwide on May 12th, 2020. The game is only coming out for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms.



The game has a modernized control scheme and it will allow you to play the game with friends. You can see the full features of the game posted below.

25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

Race tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

Work with pit droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times

Split-screen multiplayer (Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4) and LAN multiplayer (Nintendo Switch)

Will you be picking up this game from a galaxy far away?