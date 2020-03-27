Dead or Alive 6 Hair Color Update Releasing March 31st

A few weeks ago gamers were outraged that you had to pay every time you wanted to change hair color in Dead or Alive 6. Koei Tecmo has now announced an update is coming later this month that will improve things.



The release date for the hair color change is coming on March 31st and it’s available for the PS4 version of Dead or Alive 6. They did not announce when the update is coming to PC and Xbox One owners however…



The announcement for the update was made over on the official DOA Twitter page. You can read about all of the details posted below.

The hair color change feature has now been revised: hair color can now be unlocked permanently for any hairstyle that offers it, and includes all available colors. (E.g., if you purchase Hair Color for Marie Rose’s “Long” hairstyle, you will unlock all 16 hair colors for this hairstyle).

All Premium Tickets that were used to purchase hair colors prior to this update, have been refunded. (E.g., if you have 5 Tickets to purchase hair colors on v1.20 and v1.21, you will receive 5 Premium Tickets when you apply the v1.21a update).

As a result of the revision, all hair color settings have been rest to default.

Dead or Alive 6 is out now for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Hopefully these changes won’t be as controversial to owners of the game.