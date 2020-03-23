Team Ninja announces an update on Dead or Alive 6

Team Ninja has now announced a small update on what is to come in the future for Dead or Alive 6.

One of the things that annoyed Dead or Alive 6 players in the past was that you had to pay real money in order to change the hair color of fighters. You had to pay each and every time which was annoying.



Well that will change in the near future when a new patch is released sometime within the next few weeks.

Team Ninja announced the small update on the game on the official Facebook page. You can see the details posted down below.



Important Notice

“1) We are working hard on a patch to improve the hair color change feature. We will announce details and a release date of it as soon as confirmed.



2) Prior to the improvement, x20 & x50 Premium Tickets sets will be discontinued. on March 30th. There are no plans to resell them. (2x & 10x Premium Tickets sets will remain available for purchase).

3) Release of new Revival costume set (18 costumes) was planned for the end of March, but is postponed to mid April due to the patch above.”

Dead or Alive 6 is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.