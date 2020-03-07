Team Ninja Addresses Paying For Dead or Alive 6 Hair Color Controversy

Dead or Alive 6 got a lot of flak recently because Team Ninja made players need to PAY for changing the hair color for the fighters. Team Ninja is now backtracking on this thanks to fan feedback.



Team Ninja addressed the issue over on the official Dead or Alive 6 Facebook page. They are currently working on a solution for this that will satisfy the fans.



You can read the full statement posted down below.



“Dear fans,



We hear and acknowledge your disappointment behind our roll out of the new hair color feature for DOA6. We greatly appreciate your feedback, and we are working towards a solution that helps to mitigate this issue and will share our plans in the coming days.



We apologize for our misstep, and are working hard to resolve this solution. We thank you in advance for your patience and hope you continue to enjoy DOA6.”

In my opinion, the best thing Team Ninja can do is to make hair color changes free or unlockable by playing the game itself.



The older DOA games were great because you unlocked the many costumes by playing through the Arcade mode multiple times. Now only a small selection of costumes is unlockable while the rest are accessible only via paid DLC!