Catherine: Full Body to Confound Switch Owners on July 7

If getting an enhanced port of the cult classic Catherine, known simply as Catherine: Full Body, wasn’t surprising enough, the unusual title is heading to Nintendo Switch.

Those unfamiliar with the title will probably be surprised to learn it follows a man named Vincent who starts to have mysterious dreams following a set of stressful circumstances. As time progresses, it seems like there is more to these dreams than meet the eye and comes to realize he needs to survive these puzzles in the dream world if he hopes to live long enough to find his future. Catherine: Full Body takes this up a level by adding more challenging puzzles and additional endings.

Considering this is a late port, here is how Nintendo describes their version:

Dark. Intense. Intoxicating. Our indecisive protagonist, Vincent, has been with his long-time girlfriend, Katherine, for five years. But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself in an affair with the provocative blonde bombshell, Catherine! Thrown into discord by his own infidelity, he finds solace in the innocent Rin – further complicating matters. Adding to Vincent’s dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life… Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations? Key Features This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and the difficult choices we make. Choices that will determine your fate in multiple story branches and 13 available endings. Overcome challenging and addictive puzzles to survive the nightmare. Play on the go: whether it’s Versus or Co-op mode, it’s never a baaaa-d time to play with your friends. Original Catherine: Full Body add-on content now included in game (Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker Character & Commentary Set, Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses). Nintendo’s Website

Those interested in taking this ride for the first, second or possibly even third time can do so when it releases on July 7, 2020.