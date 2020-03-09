Shenmue III ‘Big Merry Cruise’ DLC launches March 17

Deep Silver and developer Ys Net are pleased to announce today that Shenmue III’s third downloadable content titled, “Big Merry Cruise,” will launch on March 17.

Shenmue III’s Big Merry Cruise DLC will be available for purchase via both the Epic Games Store for PC players and PlayStation Store for PS4 players. Those who have purchased the Complete DLC collection will get the DLC free of charge.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming DLC, via Deep Silver:

A new cruise ship has anchored at Niaowu Harbor, so why not take the opportunity to go and relax and play some games? Different types of entertainment, exclusive challenges, and rewards await Ryo aboard the ship. For example, Ryo will have the opportunity to win new outfits by completing missions. The stakes are high, but the rewards are worth the effort!

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

The brainchild of award-winning game director, Yu Suzuki, Shenmue is commonly known as one of the most ambitious game projects in history, which captured the imagination of players from around the world. Shenmue established the open-world format for action RPG games. An awe-inspiring world with an immersive story, featuring cinematic sequences, a realistic fighting system, and entertaining mini-games, Shenmue garnered acclaim and adoration all over the world.



Shenmue III sees the eagerly anticipated continuation of the epic story-driven saga. Take control of Ryo Hazuki, a teenage martial artist, determined to unravel the mystery behind his father’s murder and to exact revenge on the killer.



Explore a vibrant, colourful open world, meet intriguing characters and endeavour on a cinematic adventure which will take you further into enemy territory and deeper into the mystery of the Phoenix Mirror.

Shenmue III is available now for PS4 and PC via Epic Games Store. For more information about the game, check out our review.