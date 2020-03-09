This Week’s New Releases 3/8 – 3/14; Nioh 2, Langrisser I & II and More

Even though people joke that 2020 is the year of delays, we still have a number of really exciting games releasing this week. First up we have the Langrisser I & II remakes, Ori and the Will of Wisps, Nioh 2, Borderlands 3 on Steam and My Hero One’s Justice 2.

For those without fond memories of Langrisser I & II, it’s a nice tactic RPG that is very similar to Fire Emblem. Not only is it extremely important to plan five moves in advance, it’s the type of game that will punish you for doing almost anything wrong. The new coat of paint makes it more accessible, as do a number of other changes, making it a solid choice.

Platformer fans out there will probably want to check out the latest Ori title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. This gorgeous platformer takes us back to the world of Ori with plenty to see and do.

Nioh 2 is most likely this weeks highlight and is a delightful cross between a Soulsborne title and Ninja Gaiden. By now we’ve heard enough to be excited, though time will tell if the title ultimately pays off.

Finally, My Hero One’s Justice 2 gives fans a new game to experience the series they love. Whether it pays off or not is anyone’s guess but it should better than the previous one.

But if you want more, you can find the full list below:

Monday 3/9

The Escaper (PC)

Tuesday 3/10

Langrisser I & II (PS4/Switch/PC)

Armorik The Viking: The Eight Conquests (PC)

Roboshark (PC)

Wednesday 3/11

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps (PC/XBO)

Cartoon Strike (PC)

Rhythmic Retro Racer (PC)

Thursday 3/12

Bless Unleashed (XBO)

DJMAX Respect V (PC)

Half Past Fate (Switch/PC)

Brotherhood United (Switch)

Friday 3/13