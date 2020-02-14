Shenmue III ‘Story Quest Pack’ DLC launches next week

Deep Silver and developer Ys Net are pleased to announce today that Shenmue III will be getting a Story Quest Pack DLC on February 18 for only $5.99 via the PlayStation Store or Epic Games Store.

In Story Quest Pack DLC, players will see Ryo Hazuki cross paths with a familiar face from the past. Those who have previously purchased the complete DLC collection will gain automatic access to the content when it releases on February 18.

Find below an overview of Shenmue III Story Quest Pack DLC, via Deep Silver:

The latest and anticipated downloadable content “Story Quest Pack” sees our intrepid and fearless adventurer Ryo Hazuki cross paths with a familiar face from the past Zhang Shugin, and quickly become embroiled in a new escapade where nothing is as it seems… Prepare yourself for an exciting new chapter!



*You must have reached Niaowu or have save data on which the game has been cleared to play.

Shenmue III is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store. No word yet if an Xbox One version will be coming soon.

Check out our review coverage for more information about the game. More on the DLC when it releases next week. Stay tuned!