Rumor: A Number of Super Mario Games are Coming to Switch

Despite E3 and pretty much every other gaming convention being cancelled, it seems Nintendo had some pretty big plans for Switch and certain Super Mario games.

As you may or may not know, this is the 35th anniversary of Super Mario and according to rumors VGC heard, this was going to result in a rather big showing at this years E3.

The Super Mario 35th Anniversary reveal was originally due to take place as a physical event at E3 in June, VGC was told, but Nintendo is now reviewing its plans in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. E3 2020 has been cancelled due to the virus outbreak and Nintendo could instead opt for a digital showcase. VGC

Among the things mentioned would be a number of new Mario Switch titles. Sources close to both Eurogamer and Gematsu claim these titles are an anniversary bundle that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. However, while Venturebeat further collaborates rumors of a bundle and the aforementioned games, their sources indicate it will also include Super Mario Galaxy 2.

All three sources also confirm hearing rumors of a new Paper Mario being in development and a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World. The latter will follow the same path of other deluxe versions and include new stages and content not found in the original Wii U version.

If the latter games sound familiar, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard these games were in development.

Back in January Emily Roger’s posted a rather cryptic message indicating two more Wii U ports were in development and they were obvious choices. These were assumed to be Pikmin 3 and Super Mario 3D World, though most expected these ports, regardless of insider information, based off current trends. Around the same time people were commenting that Paper Mario and a new Metroid were also in development. All of this fueled speculation of a Jan. or Feb. Direct, neither of which we ultimately got.

Even though a number of extremely well known sites have indicated sources claim these titles are in development, it’s important to remember nothing is confirmed until it happens. There have been a number of rumors indicating Super Mario Sunshine would return and thus far they’ve fallen flat. With almost every other noteworthy Wii U game making it to Switch, it is really only a matter of time until Super Mario 3D World joins the mix and we will likely get a new Paper Mario regardless. Still, it will be interesting to see what the future holds.