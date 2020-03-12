E3 2020 Officially Cancelled Over COVID-19 Concerns

For the first time since it’s inception 24 years ago, E3 will not occur this year. In a press release earlier today, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed rumors that were circulating earlier this week.

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

With the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, the ESA feels this is a necessary step in this “unprecedented global situation.” If you have concerns about tickets already purchased, worry not.

Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is one of the largest news events each year. Dozens of publishers and game developers present their plans for the following months. Sony and Microsoft already confirmed their new consoles are releasing this holiday season. Now, each company must find a new way to make their big announcements for this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: A general view of atmosphere during E3 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention center on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association)

Rumor has it that Warner Bros. Interactive was all set to make some big announcements at E3 this year. The cancellation of E3 may cause them to make their announcements sometime in May. Some insider speculations refer to a possible new Batman game based around the Court of Owls story-line, the official announcement of the open-world Harry Potter RPG, and even the next iteration of the Middle-Earth series. In the press release, the ESA did mention exploring options for an online experience this year.

We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3expo.com.

Only time will tell us how the industry will react. As of right now, Gamescom, and Tokyo Game Show are still happening. Perhaps developers and publishers will move their announcements to those shows instead of hosting their own online events.