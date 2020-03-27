Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Gets New Details

With the release of the first Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion fast approaching, Nintendo has released some new information on the upcoming expansion.

Gigantamax Discoveries

In The Isle of Armor (Expansion Pass part one), Trainers will be able to help some of the Pokemon traveling with them gain the ability to Gigantamax. This led to the discovery of the Gigantamax forms for Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon. The G-Max Moves that these Gigantamax Pokemon can perform are tremendously powerful, packing an even greater punch than normal Max Moves or G-Max Moves. They also all ignore the effects of the target’s Ability!

Gigantamax Rillaboom

Grass-type attacks used by Gigantamax Rillaboom will change to G-Max Drum Solo. With this move, Rillaboom strikes up a beat with the sticks on its hands and elegantly controls tree roots with its spectacular drumming skill. It will then make these tree roots erupt from beneath the opponent, dealing massive damage.

Gigantamax Cinderace

Fire-type attacks used by Gigantamax Cinderace will change to G-Max Fireball. With this powerful move, Cinderace will use its powerful legs to kick a gigantic fireball at the opponent, causing an explosion when it hits.

Gigantamax Inteleon

Water-type attacks used by Gigantamax Inteleon will change to G-Max Hydrosnipe. With this move, Inteleon will take aim from the top of its towering tail, gathering water at its fingertip before blasting it at the opponent. The water is launched with such force and speed that it causes a huge explosion when it hits and packs a greater punch than other Max Moves.

Nintendo PR