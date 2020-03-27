Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Gets New Details

With the release of the first Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion fast approaching, Nintendo has released some new information on the upcoming expansion.
Gigantamax Discoveries
In The Isle of Armor (Expansion Pass part one), Trainers will be able to help some of the Pokemon traveling with them gain the ability to Gigantamax. This led to the discovery of the Gigantamax forms for Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon. The G-Max Moves that these Gigantamax Pokemon can perform are tremendously powerful, packing an even greater punch than normal Max Moves or G-Max Moves. They also all ignore the effects of the target’s Ability!
Gigantamax Rillaboom
Grass-type attacks used by Gigantamax Rillaboom will change to G-Max Drum Solo. With this move, Rillaboom strikes up a beat with the sticks on its hands and elegantly controls tree roots with its spectacular drumming skill. It will then make these tree roots erupt from beneath the opponent, dealing massive damage.
Gigantamax Cinderace
Fire-type attacks used by Gigantamax Cinderace will change to G-Max Fireball. With this powerful move, Cinderace will use its powerful legs to kick a gigantic fireball at the opponent, causing an explosion when it hits.
Gigantamax Inteleon
Water-type attacks used by Gigantamax Inteleon will change to G-Max Hydrosnipe. With this move, Inteleon will take aim from the top of its towering tail, gathering water at its fingertip before blasting it at the opponent. The water is launched with such force and speed that it causes a huge explosion when it hits and packs a greater punch than other Max Moves.Nintendo PR
New League Card Designs and Early-Purchase Bonus
Pokemon Trainers in the Galar region make in-game League Cards to introduce themselves. As Trainers progress in their adventure in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, backgrounds, effects, and frames that were not available in the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games will be added. Players can also change their League Card using Rotomi’s Card Maker feature and use these new designs, outfits, and hair styles to create their unique League Card.
Trainers who purchase either the Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass or the Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass soon after the launch of The Isle of Armor expansion (or players who have already prepurchased it) will be able to receive Leon’s cap and tights as an early-purchase in-game bonus. Players will be able to receive these items after the release of The Isle of Armor (by the end of June 2020) until 7:59 a.m. PDT on Monday, August 31, 2020.
The Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass, new downloadable content for the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield video games, will contain “The Isle of Armor” and “The Crown Tundra” expansions, two separate adventures that will enable fans to meet new characters, catch newly discovered Pokemon, and explore new areas in the Galar region. “The Isle of Armor” is scheduled to be released by the end of June 2020, and “The Crown Tundra” in the fall of 2020.Nintendo PR
Expect more information as we get closer to The Isle of Armor’s release towards the end of June.