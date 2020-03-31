No Straight Roads To Release In June

No Straight Roads, a rhythm-based game by developer Metronomik and published by Sold Out, has recently been given a release date after almost a year since it was revealed in April. The game is set to release 30th June for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.



The game was initially going to release in Spring 2019 but an announcement made in June last year revealed that it would be delayed to 2020. The announcement also revealed developer Metronomik’s partnership with Sold Out to release the game on PC and PS4.

In No Straight Roads, Players take control of two indie rock band members named Mayday and Zuke. The duo plans to overthrow NSR, an EDM empire that controls Vinyl City.



The gameplay will include a set of rhythm-based, action-adventure segments as well as puzzle-solving and exploration elements, with both characters playing differently from one another.

No Straight Roads Collector’s Edition

The game’s Synopsis and Key Features can be seen below:



Take back Vinyl City – with rock! Embark on a music-based action-adventure as indie rock band members Mayday & Zuke and lead a musical revolution against EDM empire No Straight Roads. After being unfairly rejected in their audition to join No Straight Roads, Mayday & Zuke uncover the evil intentions behind the NSR empire. It’s now down to them to save their city from corruption. Enjoy fast & frenetic combat with a musical twist as these two aspiring rock artists fight back with the power of music!

KEY FEATURES:

• A unique music-based action-adventure game that puts music & sound at the heart of the gameplay.

• Music is power! Fight an evil empire & lead the musical revolution to take back control of Vinyl City.

• Two playable characters, Mayday & Zuke, each with their own music-based weapons and attacks.

• An action-adventure with a musical twist. Players can attack, jump and move freely while enemies attack to the beat of the music.

• Change the world – with music! Harness the power of music to transform props into weapons and shift between rock & EDM in a seamless and dynamic manner.

• Experience 8 extraordinary levels inspired by different genres of music.

• Defeat giant, memorable bosses with unique personalities.

• An energetic soundtrack filled with awesome music.

• Upgrade your skill tree to improve your abilities & defeat NSR.

A PS4 Collector’s edition for No Straight Roads is also set to release on the same day and will include an exclusive double-sided vinyl LP, which contains several tracks from the game’s original soundtrack, as well as a 64-page ‘The Art of NSR’ artbook. It features never-before-seen artwork, plus a set of official No Straight Roads drumsticks.

No Straight Roads is slated to release on 30th June for PS4, and PC, via the Epic Games Store.