New Final Fantasy VII Remake statues announced

Square Enix has now announced and revealed some brand new statues based on the many characters that will appear in Final Fantasy VII Remake.



The Final Fantasy VII Remake statues include Cloud, Aerith and Sephiroth. These’s no word at the moment if any more characters will be revealed, so we’ll have to wait for more details.



Each statue is around 9 inches to 10 inches tall and they are priced at $39.99 for Aerith, $44.99 for Cloud and $49.99 for Sephiroth. The statues will all be released in August. The game is coming out earlier on PS4 this April 10th, 2020.



For more official details, check out the info that Square Enix revealed below.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Statuette: Cloud Strife

We’re happy to present Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII Remake, as a Statuette! With a high attention to detail and amazingly painted detail, makes Cloud a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fans collection. Each Statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Figure Size: W 4.9” x D 4.9” x H 9.4”

—————————–

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Statuette: Aerith Gainsborough

We’re happy to present Aerith Gainsborough from Final Fantasy VII Remake, as a Statuette! With a high attention to detail and amazingly painted detail, makes Aerith a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fans collection. Each Statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Figure Size: W 4.9” x D 4.9” x H 9.1”

—————————–

FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE Statuette: Sephiroth

We’re happy to present Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII Remake, as a Statuette! With a high attention to detail and amazingly painted detail, makes Statuette a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fans collection. Each Statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Figure Size: W 8.3” x D 4.9” x H 10.6”



