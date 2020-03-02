Final Fantasy VII Remake demo now available

Get an exclusive theme if you download the demo before May 11

Square Enix is pleased to announce today that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is available now for download for PlayStation 4.

In the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, players will be able to play the first chapter of the game: the Mako 1 Reactor bombing mission. Unfortunately, playing the demo will not carry over anything to the full version of the game when it launches next month.

As always, what players will play on the demo may differ from the final release on April 10. Those who download the demo prior to May 11 will receive an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme when the game officially launches.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its PlayStation Store listing:

The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet’s life force as mako energy. In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.



FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original with unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story, and epic battles.



The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.



Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available exclusively to PlayStation 4 on April 10.