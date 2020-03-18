Final Fantasy VII Remake Physical Edition will Likely Experience Shortage Due to COVID-19

With less than a month left before the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VII remake physical edition will likely experience shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is facing today.

Here’s the statement of Square Enix:

Due to the extraordinary circumstances the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to update you on how this will impact the forthcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Our first priority is the well-being and safety of our fans and customers, taking into account regional government and World Health Organization advice.

The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape, which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.

We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.

We want to keep you updated ahead of the release and intend to post again this Friday, March 20 with any further news. So please stay tuned to our official channels.

For any other questions regarding the release, please contact our Square Enix Store Customer Service teams or your relevant retailer for more information on availability in your region.