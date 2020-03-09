Call of Duty: Warzone launches March 10

Activision and developer Infinity Ward announced today that Call of Duty: Warzone, a new free-to-play battle royale game, will be out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC worldwide on March 10.

Fans of games such as PUBG or Fortnite wanting to a more centralized Call of Duty battle royale game will have something to look forward to starting tomorrow. The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone will feature up to 150 players that can squad up with friends and drop into a massive online combat arena packed with non-stop action and endless fun.

When the game launches tomorrow, players will team up and fight across two epic modes, which includes the popular Battle Royale Mode with new and innovative ways to play, and all-new mode called Plunder, where teams battle to collect the most in-match Cash.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Activision:

Welcome to Warzone, the new massive combat experience with up to 150 players from the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Explore the immense city of Verdansk and, with two modes to play, experience a large-scale map, drop in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top in this free-to-play experience for everyone.



Team up with your friends and drop into a massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battleground in a fight for all-out survival. Squads can earn rewards by finding loot, eliminating enemies or completing discoverable Contracts located around the map.



Contracts are scattered throughout the battleground and are available for any squad to pursue. Completing these contracts gives you in-match rewards including weapons, Cash, XP, and more to instantly gain an advantage over other squads. Whether it’s hunting down a specific opponent in a Bounty or dominating an interest point on the map, there are more ways than ever to be the top squad.



Warzone features a signature Modern Warfare battleground experience with all-new ways to play, including dozens of Weapons complete with attachments, killstreaks, land and air vehicles, 1v1 Gulag battles to earn redeployment, and other innovations to help your team get the upper hand.



A New Way to “Battle Royale”



– In Warzone’s Battle Royale mode, drop into the massive Verdansk world with 150 players in teams of three to loot and fight to be the last squad standing in a colossal firefight.

– In this redefined Battle Royale, players of all skill levels and playstyles will find new ways to play and be rewarded in the survival game mode.

– Players can collect in-match Cash to purchase equipment, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks or Revive Tokens for fallen teammates at Buy Stations located throughout the map to help turn the tide of war.

– Squads can choose to take on Contracts, optional in-match mini-missions located throughout the map that payout in epic in-match rewards upon completion, including rare loot, in-match Cash, XP, and Weapon XP to help squads get the upper hand on the competition.

– If you go down in a match, it doesn’t mean you’re out for the count. In Warzone’s Battle Royale, there are different ways players can earn their way back into the fight:

– The Gulag is an all-new way to earn a second chance at survival in Battle Royale. Upon being eliminated, players will be taken to the Gulag to face-off against another fallen player in a 1v1 winner-takes-all gunfight, for a chance to redeploy back into the match.

– In addition, players can earn enough in-match Cash to purchase a Self-Revive Kit in order to heal themselves after being downed by an opponent.

– Players can also bring back fallen teammates by earning enough in-match Cash to purchase a Squad Buyback at Buy Stations scattered throughout the map.

Introducing a New Warzone Game Mode: “Plunder”

– Warzone also features the all-new, large-scale combat mode Plunder, where the freedom and gameplay variety of Battle Royale meets fast-paced Call of Duty action.

– In Plunder, teams drop into an action-packed race to collect as much in-match Cash as possible by raiding Supply Boxes, eliminating opponents, completing Contracts or by controlling key Cash deposit locations throughout the map.

– Each player gets unlimited respawns, their own loadout, killstreaks and more, as they employ multiple team strategies to grow and safeguard their collection of in-match Cash.

– There are a variety of ways to achieve victory, creating nearly endless epic moments and creative possibilities to win this battleground heist.

Unified Progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



– Call of Duty: Warzone supports cross-play across console and PC and unified progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

– For players that already own the full version of Modern Warfare, all content already earned including Battle Pass items, Operators, weapons and customization items will carry over to Warzone, and all progression earned in Warzone will counts towards overall Modern Warfare progression.

– For players who do not own the full version of Modern Warfare, all progress and items they’ve earned in Warzone will be rewarded in Modern Warfare, should they ever choose to purchase it.

– In addition, Warzone shares the same Item Shop and Battle Pass System as Modern Warfare

– The Battle Pass system allows players to unlock two free new functional weapons, up to 300 COD points, calling cards and more just by playing.

– Those who want to bring their game to a whole new level can purchase the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points for access to unlock up to 100 tiers of new content, including an instant unlock for iconic Special Forces Operator, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Additional Information

– Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play and available globally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

– Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) with additional development support from Activision Shanghai, Beenox, High-Moon Studios Software, and Sledgehammer Games.