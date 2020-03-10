Horizon: Zero Dawn confirmed for PC via Steam

No release date yet, but it's coming this Summer

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios is pleased to announce today that Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition is indeed coming to PC via Steam this Summer.

“I can confirm that Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer,” Hulst said. “There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors pretty soon.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Earth is ours no more.



Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.



An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.



Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger.



Horizon: Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game—and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons, and Machines.



Includes



– Horizon: Zero Dawn

– The Frozen Wilds expansion

– Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

– Carja Trader Pack

– Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

– Banuk Traveller Pack

– Nora Keeper Pack

Horizon: Zero Dawn first launched for PlayStation 4 in February 2017, followed by the Complete Edition that launched in December 2017.

Check back with us as soon as Sony officially announces Horizon: Zero Dawn Steam release date. Stay tuned.