Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Shibata Katsuie

In true gaming fashion, the hardest boss in Nioh 2 is not the final boss, an optional boss or even someone hyped up to be an unstoppable force. Instead, it’s Shibata Katsuie’s “true form,” which is the perfect recipe to be difficult for most players. While there is no perfect way to beat him, it can be done with a fair bit of practice.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Shibata Katsuie

What makes Shibata Katsuie so difficult is his aggressive tendencies. This is one boss that will keep coming at you and you either need to maintain Ki, dodge or stop him in his tracks. With this in mind, I strongly suggest changing your build to resist fire and match your play style. For me it was blocking, so I maximized toughness and relied on sacred water, giving me enough of an edge to withstand his fury.

The best strategy is to watch his attacks and wait for large openings. Like there is a long combo that ends with him being winded and when he spins axes around him he is open for a bit if you’re close. This is also a fight I found much easier if you avoid confrontation during the other world segment and focused on staying alive. Outside of that, your ability to win will hinge on whether or not you can withstand, over any real strategy.