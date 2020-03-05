Ghost of Tsushima launches June 26 for PlayStation 4

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch will be released on June 26 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.
For those who pre-orders the game, players will have access to the following bonuses:
- Jin PlayStation Network avatar
- Digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game
- “Jin” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the box art
In addition, Sony also announced several editions that will be available at launch:
Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- Digital copy of the game
- “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
- Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
- Digital mini art book
- Director’s Commentary
Special Edition ($69.99)
- Copy of the Game
- SteelBook case
- “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
- Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- Digital mini art book
- Director’s Commentary
Collector’s Edition ($169.99)
- Physical copy of the game
- SteelBook case
- Replica “Sakai Mask” and stand
- “Furoshiki” wrapping cloth
- “Sashimono” war banner
- Island of Tsushima cloth map
- 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse
- “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
- Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
- “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
- Director’s Commentary
Here’s the story trailer that Sony also released today: