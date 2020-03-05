Ghost of Tsushima launches June 26 for PlayStation 4

Special, Collector's and Digital Deluxe Editions announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch will be released on June 26 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

For those who pre-orders the game, players will have access to the following bonuses:

  • Jin PlayStation Network avatar
  • Digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game
  • “Jin” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the box art

In addition, Sony also announced several editions that will be available at launch:

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

  • Digital copy of the game
  • “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
  • Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
  • “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
  • Digital mini art book
  • Director’s Commentary

Special Edition ($69.99)

  • Copy of the Game
  • SteelBook case
  • “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
  • Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
  • Digital mini art book
  • Director’s Commentary

Collector’s Edition ($169.99)

  • Physical copy of the game
  • SteelBook case
  • Replica “Sakai Mask” and stand
  • “Furoshiki” wrapping cloth
  • “Sashimono” war banner
  • Island of Tsushima cloth map
  • 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse
  • “Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.
  • Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point
  • “Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme
  • Director’s Commentary

Here’s the story trailer that Sony also released today:

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo