Ghost of Tsushima launches June 26 for PlayStation 4

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch will be released on June 26 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

For those who pre-orders the game, players will have access to the following bonuses:

Jin PlayStation Network avatar

Digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game

“Jin” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the box art

In addition, Sony also announced several editions that will be available at launch:

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Digital copy of the game

“Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.

Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

“Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

Digital mini art book

Director’s Commentary

Special Edition ($69.99)

Copy of the Game

SteelBook case

“Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.

Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

Digital mini art book

Director’s Commentary

Collector’s Edition ($169.99)

Physical copy of the game

SteelBook case

Replica “Sakai Mask” and stand

“Furoshiki” wrapping cloth

“Sashimono” war banner

Island of Tsushima cloth map

48-page mini art book by Dark Horse

“Hero of Tsushima” skin set, which provides: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, a Horse, and a Saddle.

Two more in-game items: the “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” and one technique point

“Samurai” PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

Director’s Commentary

Here’s the story trailer that Sony also released today: