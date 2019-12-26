Ghost Of Tsushima Dynamic Theme Released Just in Time For the Holidays

Nothing says Christmas quite like samurais slicing down their foes, something Sucker Punch seems to agree with considering they released a free dynamic theme for Ghost Of Tsushima.

The theme shows a sunset washing over a field as an eerily calm breeze moves the grass and leafs between you. Where this simplistic theme comes ahead is the foreboding sense of danger and interest that fans have had for Ghost Of Tsushima since it was revealed some time ago.

Those interested will need to act fast, as the theme can only be obtained by using a specific code that expires on Jan. 31, 2020. Thankfully, said code is not difficult to obtain and was actually posted directly on their Twitter a couple days ago.

For anyone living in North America, simply use BEFB-AMNR-R4F6 to redeem the theme. Europe’s code is 38BE-G6N8-L93A, which covers a wide variety of locations including Russia, the middle east and more. Finally, the Japanese code is N4TK-59NH-2LH3, Korean’s can use EM56-NTNC-EHX8 and for everyone else in Asia, simply enter DHLN-HANF-F6LH for the theme.

While players will still have to wait for the Summer 2020 release window, the theme will make that a bit easier to do. Given Sucker Punch’s history with inFAMOUS and Sly Cooper, we are likely in for a very interesting adventure that will quite possible be the swan song for PlayStation 4. An interesting concept, considering many fans believe that honor will go to the equally anticipated The Last of Us Part II or quite possibly Final Fantasy VII Remake, if you want to include third party titles.