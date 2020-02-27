THQ Nordic Reveals Its PAX East 2020 Lineup

THQ Nordic has now revealed the four playable games that you can play if you attend this weekend’s PAX East 2020 event.



THQ Nordic will be at booth number #16233 and the games will be playable from February 27th until March 1st. There should be enough consoles in order for everyone to enjoy the games on offer.



THQ Nordic sent out a press release with more info on the four games it is bringing. You can read all of the details posted down below. Which game are you most keen on playing?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be playable for the first time in the US. Try to make the Jellyfish Fields safe again and help SpongeBob to smash a bunch of robots!

Desperados III – The winner of the “Best Strategy Game” award at gamescom 2019 and nominee for “Best Strategy Game” at E3 2019 is waiting for anyone who loves real-time tactics games and wants to check what Mimimi Games, creators of the critically acclaimed Shadow Tactics, are up to with their upcoming title.

Destroy All Humans! You think we are alone in the universe and there is no alien race preparing to invade Earth? Well, you’re WRONG! Play as Crypto-137 of the Furon Empire, travel to the flaming fifties, and burn some humans with your Disintegrator Ray.

Darksiders Genesis is now available for PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One™ – you can check it out at our booth and play it solo or in local co-op. Pass by and smash some demons!