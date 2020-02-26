PlayStation Plus Games for March 2020 Revealed

As we are in the last week of February, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the games that will be given to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting March 2020.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have an opportunity to download two great games starting next week: Shadow of the Colossus remake, and Sonic Forces. Find below their overview, via their respective publishers:

Shadow of the Colossus

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Sonic Forces

In SONIC FORCES, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction.

Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets. Experience fast-paced action with these three unique gameplay styles, explore iconic stages, plus, fight across unique added content with Shadow as a playable character!

The fate of Sonic the Hedgehog’s world is in your hands – Join the Uprising.