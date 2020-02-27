The Wonderful 101: Remastered Release Date Revealed

Despite The Wonderful 101: Remastered‘s kickstarter still having a couple days left, PlatinumGames revealed the title will release on May 19 in North America, May 22 for Europe and Japan will get it on June 11.

These fairly quick release dates further confirm how far along the title was before the kickstarter page launching and should result in a fantastic port of one of the most interesting Wii U titles.

If you haven’t been keeping up with The Wonderful 101: Remastered campaign, it’s currently at $1.77 million, resulting in us getting a couple sweet bonuses. Including a Switch, Stream, PS4 version, Time Attack mode, Luka’s first mission and a remixed soundtrack with a “special guest.” For another $230,000 we can get Luka’s second mission, which isn’t impossible but very unlikely at this point.

Regardless of whether we get all the bonus items or not, it’s good to see The Wonderful 101: Remastered is going to release fairly quick and not end up in limbo for years. Now, whether this will result in a good or bad remaster has yet to be seen but PlatinumGames will give it whatever time it may need to release.