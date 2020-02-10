This Week’s New Releases 2/9 – 2/15; Yakuza Remastered, Darksiders Genesis, Dreams and More

For most gamers this week will ultimately build up to Valentines day, there are a couple exciting gems to get you through the week. These include Yakuza 3 and 5 Remastered, Darksiders Genesis hits home consoles, Dreams comes back, along with some exciting DLC.

This week we get the remaining Yakuza remasters. For those who haven’t played them, they’re a serious open world game with interesting characters and fun combat. There is a reason the franchise has been around for so long and well worth checking out.

Joining it is Darksiders Genesis, the unlikely fourth Darksiders game. In addition to getting great reviews, the simpler take on the franchise is sure to give fans and newcomers plenty to be interested in. Though, don’t be surprised if there are a few twists along the way.

For those looking for a bit more, Dreams returns this week. The game centered around making games has certainly seen plenty of interesting ideas. It doesn’t matter if you want to see Twin Peaks, someone’s unique concept or just building that remaster you want, the amount of time and dedication players have shown it is, in a word, amazing.

But if you want to get a better idea of what is releasing, you can find the full list below:

Monday 2/10

Help Me, Doctor (Switch)

Tuesday 2/11

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (PS4/Switch)

Mosaic (PS4)

Pawarumi (PS4)

Project Starship (PS4)

Underhero (PS4/Switch)

The Unicorn Princess (PS4)

AO Tennis 2 (PS4/XBO)

Wednesday 2/12

Hidden (PS4)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Wave 4 (Switch)

Thursday 2/13

Azur Lane: Crosswave (PS4/PC)

Nom Nom Apocalypse (PC)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4/PC/XBO)

Necronator: Dead Wrong (PC)

Friday 2/14